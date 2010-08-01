pxctoday

  Today, 07:23 PM
    mrhoades207
    mrhoades207 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    san jose
    Posts
    6

    650SX Electrical Box Troubleshooting

    Hi Everyone,

    I'm having a hard time trouble shooting my electrical box. I've replaced all the wire connections thinking they might be corroded and have a bad connection but nothing changed. The box still wouldn't tick but the ski will turn over if I bypass the box. I just replaced my starter solenoid thinking that may be the problem..nothing still. Took the starting button apart and saw a spark when I touched the two wires so I don't believe the button is bad.

    I had a similar problem last summer which was solved by grounding my ebox to the engine. I believe the black ground wire under the motor may have been bad so I was looking for a quick fix.

    Little background on the last time it ran: Spent the weekend at the lake. Started and ran the first day without a problem. Beached the ski for the next two days then wouldn't start afterwards.

    Any direction or steps to trouble shoot would be great.
  Today, 07:38 PM
    mrhoades207
    mrhoades207 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    san jose
    Posts
    6

    Re: 650SX Electrical Box Troubleshooting

    Problem found - Ground from ebox to engine needed to be cleaned and reconnected.
