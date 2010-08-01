|
650SX Electrical Box Troubleshooting
Hi Everyone,
I'm having a hard time trouble shooting my electrical box. I've replaced all the wire connections thinking they might be corroded and have a bad connection but nothing changed. The box still wouldn't tick but the ski will turn over if I bypass the box. I just replaced my starter solenoid thinking that may be the problem..nothing still. Took the starting button apart and saw a spark when I touched the two wires so I don't believe the button is bad.
I had a similar problem last summer which was solved by grounding my ebox to the engine. I believe the black ground wire under the motor may have been bad so I was looking for a quick fix.
Little background on the last time it ran: Spent the weekend at the lake. Started and ran the first day without a problem. Beached the ski for the next two days then wouldn't start afterwards.
Any direction or steps to trouble shoot would be great.
Re: 650SX Electrical Box Troubleshooting
Problem found - Ground from ebox to engine needed to be cleaned and reconnected.
