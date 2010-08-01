Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650SX Electrical Box Troubleshooting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location san jose Posts 6 650SX Electrical Box Troubleshooting Hi Everyone,



I'm having a hard time trouble shooting my electrical box. I've replaced all the wire connections thinking they might be corroded and have a bad connection but nothing changed. The box still wouldn't tick but the ski will turn over if I bypass the box. I just replaced my starter solenoid thinking that may be the problem..nothing still. Took the starting button apart and saw a spark when I touched the two wires so I don't believe the button is bad.



I had a similar problem last summer which was solved by grounding my ebox to the engine. I believe the black ground wire under the motor may have been bad so I was looking for a quick fix.



Little background on the last time it ran: Spent the weekend at the lake. Started and ran the first day without a problem. Beached the ski for the next two days then wouldn't start afterwards.



Any direction or steps to trouble shoot would be great. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location san jose Posts 6 Re: 650SX Electrical Box Troubleshooting Problem found - Ground from ebox to engine needed to be cleaned and reconnected. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules