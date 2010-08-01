pxctoday

  Today, 07:02 PM #1
    rathfam5
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Virginia Beach, VA
    Posts
    16

    2002 GTX DI Not Charging

    Hi All,

    I bought a 2002 Seadoo GTX DI several years ago and every once in a while it would go into limp mode for short periods of time. Last year it got worse and I finally diagnosed it to the stator. I replaced the stator and the rectifier last year and all was good for the rest of the season. This year I took the jet ski out of storage and everything seemed good. I drove it most of the day yesterday and then got the 12 v low alarm and limp mode this morning. It would not go away and here is what I checked:

    Voltage on the battery without the ski running 11.9
    Voltage on the battery with the ski running 11.9

    Ohms on the stator

    0.9 ohms between all three yellow wires

    Volts AC on each yellow wire with the ski running 3-7 VAC

    I did not get any continuity to ground on any of the yellow stator wires.


    I really do not want to replace the stator again without getting to the root cause. I would appreciate any ideas from the group!

    Thanks
  Today, 07:08 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,401

    Re: 2002 GTX DI Not Charging

    Replace the voltage reg/rect.
  Today, 07:18 PM #3
    rathfam5
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Virginia Beach, VA
    Posts
    16

    Re: 2002 GTX DI Not Charging

    Hi Grumpy Old Guy,

    I tried a new Rectifier and it did not fix the problem. I am also not getting the normal 21 vac on the yellow wires coming from the stator.
  Today, 07:38 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,401

    Re: 2002 GTX DI Not Charging

    What brand ?
