2002 GTX DI Not Charging



I bought a 2002 Seadoo GTX DI several years ago and every once in a while it would go into limp mode for short periods of time. Last year it got worse and I finally diagnosed it to the stator. I replaced the stator and the rectifier last year and all was good for the rest of the season. This year I took the jet ski out of storage and everything seemed good. I drove it most of the day yesterday and then got the 12 v low alarm and limp mode this morning. It would not go away and here is what I checked:



Voltage on the battery without the ski running 11.9

Voltage on the battery with the ski running 11.9



Ohms on the stator



0.9 ohms between all three yellow wires



Volts AC on each yellow wire with the ski running 3-7 VAC



I did not get any continuity to ground on any of the yellow stator wires.





I really do not want to replace the stator again without getting to the root cause. I would appreciate any ideas from the group!



Replace the voltage reg/rect.

Hi Grumpy Old Guy,



I tried a new Rectifier and it did not fix the problem. I am also not getting the normal 21 vac on the yellow wires coming from the stator.

