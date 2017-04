Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 FX 140 parts #1 resident guru Join Date Oct 2002 Location Cherry Hill, NJ Age 46 Posts 956 2003 FX 140 parts Parting out Yamaha FX 140. Have side fairings in red, front and rear seats in great condition, front hood in red, throttle body assembly in mint condition, Electric box with EC you, ignition coil box, water box, stator housing with stator, And rear grab handle. Make reasonable offer on all parts. Thank you. Attached Images IMG_5050.JPG (2.67 MB, 4 views)

Jet Set Performance

South Jersey's watercraft specialist

Cherry Hill, NJ

(609) 440-7845



Life is a team sport



