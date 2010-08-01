pxctoday

  Today, 04:29 PM #1
    JonnyX2
    Mikuni 40i carbs and intake manifold for 750/800

    Super clean SXR 40i carbs with adapters, tall filters, PJS throttle wheel, Mikuni T-handles, Mikuni soft spring and upgraded stainless hex hardware. The filters are not perfect, they have some small dents in the tops, otherwise in working condition. Everything else is in excellent condition, you won't find a cleaner or nicer 40i carb setup.
    Includes a port matched SXR intake manifold and all OEM spacers/gaskets.
    Will also include 2 new Mikuni diaphragms and some extra rebuild parts and 2 new metal reed cage gaskets.
    Jetted 2.0ns, 80g, 80p, 152.5m, can supply other jetting if I have it in my kit.
    $400 shipped USPS Priority, + Paypal fees ($11.90)





  Today, 08:29 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: Mikuni 40i carbs and intake manifold for 750/800

    Pending payment
