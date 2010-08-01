pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:51 PM #1
    jcracing
    jcracing is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    Acton, CA
    Posts
    55

    Jcracing handlepole lock - new product!

    Check out the all new JCRACING Handlepole Lock! For use on all year Kawasaki SXR's including the new 2017 4 stroke.
    Do you have an aftermarket handlepole on your ski? Did you lose the the ability to hold your handlepole out of the way when you remove your hood? If so, this is a must have! Offered in 2 different models; one that will work with your stock handlepole bracket and one that will work with the aftermarket brackets such as RRP, etc.

    https://jcracing.com/

    IMG_1788.jpg Stock Bracket Installed 8.jpg IMG_2064.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:57 PM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,922

    Re: Jcracing handlepole lock - new product!

    I didn't see a price on your website, is this a free introductory offer?
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 