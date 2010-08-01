Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750sx backfiring question.... stumped #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2014 Location Louisiana Posts 119 750sx backfiring question.... stumped So I just got one of my 750's together... (bought it in pieces and rebuilt the engine and pump) I started it for first time and it cranked right up but was running rough. Then started to backfire. Thought it was maybe a fuel issue, so I swapped over another running skis carbs. Same thing.

Are the stators between small pin and big pin interchangeable? I've read mixed reviews about that. Next thing I'm checking is keyway in flywheel. Both cylinders are getting spark, so I'm assuming ebox is good



Thanks in advance.





Low ac voltage output of the stator can cause that. I have also seen timing circuits crap out in the cdi. You can check it by bringing front piston up to TDC and marking the top of the PTO with a sharpie. Then attach a standard timing light to the front plug wire and check your mark. If its way off or jumping around erratically then you definately have a timing issue. If it pretty much looks normal then check voltage output of stator Excitor and trigger coils.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2014 Location Louisiana Posts 119 Re: 750sx backfiring question.... stumped Thanks for the input but after popping the stator cover off, looks like keyway sheared. Will update what I find.





