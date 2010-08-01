Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Melted js550 Piston :( #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location England Posts 38 Melted js550 Piston :( Hi guys, so, had my js550 fully rebuilt, new crank rods n bearings, crank seals, 1mm oversized bores n Pistons and rings to suit, new gaskets etc LOVELY! However went out for a few hours one evening the ski went great, few weeks later went out and I was only on the lake for say 90mins and in the middle of the lake I'd slowed down to idle and then randomly she had abit of a wobbly and bogged down to a stall, tried cranking it and she just didn't sound very free when cranking, took her home and stripped her to find the rear Piston nearest the prop had as they sat picked up on the corners, 1 not so bad but noticeably bad however one corner was totally melted and it had melted the Piston ring into the groove, what could have caused this?



Im pretty new to jetskis and I used standard 2 stroke oil at 42:1 and the 97 octane fuel, now after abit of digging I have learnt that marine oil is needed due to different temps they run at but would that have been the cause? I don't want to repair the damage and the same thing happen, plus it was only on the rear cylinder ? I shall get some pictures uploaded soon also #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location England Posts 38 Re: Melted js550 Piston :(





This is the worst side, the opposite side directly diagonal was abit like this and the other 2 sides wasn't to drastic, so on a clock 10 and 4 one corner on inlet one on exhaust badly damaged then 2 and 8 light scoring #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,920 Re: Melted js550 Piston :( That is caused from a lean condition. Probably the rear crank seal or possibly the cases weren't sealed well/properly. Did you rebuild the carb when the engine was being rebuilt?



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules