Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 stx12f water plumbing diagram?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Tampa, Florida Age 32 Posts 24 2005 stx12f water plumbing diagram?? Hey everyone,



just St scored a 12f that had a rotted water box for a great price, however the last mechanic took it apart and it was not put back together.. anyone have a diagram for the water line routing to the exhaust manifold, water box and air box... appears to be 1/2 dozen hoses in there and I want a reference ... thanks

