Hello all, and thanks with any help you can give.



I just purchased a 2007 f12 (non turbo) about 3 weeks ago for 3500$. It has 140 hrs on it.



I am having water inside the engine compartment. I think its the drive shaft bearing but hoping others can help me analyze the symptoms.



So far i tested it when its dry and out of water by filling it with water up to the bottom of the battery. No leaks. This test should show if the lock nuts are installed right, and if the drain plugs are holding. Is that right?



The water seems to be filing in after i am hard on the gas for a long time. I ride hard as it is with aggressive turns, and jumping waves, but the problem really become serious after a long ride at top speed.



One time after I rode for a long time at top speed (solid 55mph on phone gps 60 mph on speedometer) the engine slowed down below... like 4000 rpm i think. Freaked me out. I stopped. Looked inside and saw water that reached the bottom of the battery. After some thinking, and not many options, i figured the engine was overheating because of the water inside the hull getting hot and the engine having a harder time cooling off. So i waited about 15 minutes, started it back up, and it ran really good. no problems. I ended up riding for another hour after that. It felt good so I was aggressive with turns but did not stay at the top speed for too long



Today I rode fast and hard for about an hour and a half, and again the water level inside the hull reached the bottom of the battery.



I am thinking that its the drive shaft bearing because it seems its at the level where the water stops filling up further. Maybe the pressure equalizes after it reaches the top of the drive shaft bearing and no more water gets in. ...?



And also, if i am going full out, then that drive shaft bearing is really stressed, so that exacerbates the leak?



