|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Gas/oil ratio for 440
I just got the service manual for 440 and it says that the gas/oil ratio is 40:1, but on the jet ski, just below the fuel tank cap it says ratio 50:1. Does anyone know why this difference in the specifications?
-
Re: Gas/oil ratio for 440
I use 40:1 in mine. Its an old engine and a liitle bit of oil does an awful lot of work. Oil is cheap compared to engine rebiuld.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules