Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Gas/oil ratio for 440 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Greece Age 24 Posts 40 Gas/oil ratio for 440 I just got the service manual for 440 and it says that the gas/oil ratio is 40:1, but on the jet ski, just below the fuel tank cap it says ratio 50:1. Does anyone know why this difference in the specifications? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Zealand Posts 88 Re: Gas/oil ratio for 440 I use 40:1 in mine. Its an old engine and a liitle bit of oil does an awful lot of work. Oil is cheap compared to engine rebiuld. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules