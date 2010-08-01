pxctoday

  Today, 07:48 PM
    Vasilis 440
    Vasilis 440 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Vasilis 440's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Greece
    Age
    24
    Posts
    40

    Gas/oil ratio for 440

    I just got the service manual for 440 and it says that the gas/oil ratio is 40:1, but on the jet ski, just below the fuel tank cap it says ratio 50:1. Does anyone know why this difference in the specifications?
  Today, 07:52 PM
    Bilbo250
    Bilbo250 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    New Zealand
    Posts
    88

    Re: Gas/oil ratio for 440

    I use 40:1 in mine. Its an old engine and a liitle bit of oil does an awful lot of work. Oil is cheap compared to engine rebiuld.
