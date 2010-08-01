|
1998 GTI 717 Stator housing
stator housing.JPGHi everyone.
I bought a 1998 GTI 717 engine to put in my 1997 GTI. I need to change the stator housing. When I pulled the stator cover, I found oil in the housing. My other housing is clean, so I assume there should not be oil in there. Right? if so, what could be the cause?
Thanks for any help.
Re: 1998 GTI 717 Stator housing
Looks like the front seal is leaking.
Re: 1998 GTI 717 Stator housing
If your *plugs are black & oily too, you probly have combustion back pressure blowby, weeping out the front crank seal.
