  Today, 07:17 PM #1
    Mewoods
    1998 GTI 717 Stator housing

    stator housing.JPGHi everyone.
    I bought a 1998 GTI 717 engine to put in my 1997 GTI. I need to change the stator housing. When I pulled the stator cover, I found oil in the housing. My other housing is clean, so I assume there should not be oil in there. Right? if so, what could be the cause?
    Thanks for any help.
  Today, 08:53 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 1998 GTI 717 Stator housing

    Looks like the front seal is leaking.
  Today, 08:54 PM #3
    bills86e
    Re: 1998 GTI 717 Stator housing

    If your *plugs are black & oily too, you probly have combustion back pressure blowby, weeping out the front crank seal.
