1998 GTI 717 Stator housing

I bought a 1998 GTI 717 engine to put in my 1997 GTI. I need to change the stator housing. When I pulled the stator cover, I found oil in the housing. My other housing is clean, so I assume there should not be oil in there. Right? if so, what could be the cause?

Looks like the front seal is leaking.

If your *plugs are black & oily too, you probly have combustion back pressure blowby, weeping out the front crank seal.

