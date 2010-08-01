|
Rounds 3 & 4 Jettribe Best of West Series Entry List
Vet's Ski Lites Mark Conroy Cave Creek, AZ #1 Kaw Firebird A/C & Heating, Kommander, Skat-Trak
Am Ski Lites Preston Matzdorff LHC, AZ #242 Yam IPD Graphics, Jettrim, ProWatercraft Racing
Am Ski Lites Lauren Conroy, Cave Creek, AZ #72 Kaw Firebird AC & Heating, Kommander, Skat-Trak
Novice Ski Ltd. Lauren Conroy, Cave Creek, AZ #72 Kaw Firebird AC & Heating, Kommander, Skat-Trak
Novice Ski Ltd. Meg Conroy, Cave Creek, AZ #913 Kaw Firebird AC & Heating, Kommander, Skat-Trak
Jr. Ski 10-12 Stock Shainie Seidenberg Huntington Beach, CA #9X Yamaha Jet Pilot
