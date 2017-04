Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi 550 75mm ring set, reed motor #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2005 Location AZ Posts 10,984 Kawi 550 75mm ring set, reed motor Anyone have a new set of OEM Kawasaki rings for a 550 reed motor, standard 75 mm bore. Need 4 rings total. Thanks! Last edited by MrSki; Today at 02:26 PM . 1993 Laser Jet F15 - Mild port to PJS Cylinder.

1992 550 SX - R&R port Kawi Reed, Kind of fast.

1989 JS 550 - PJS motor Dual 46's, 50 MPH on GPS.

1989 Wet Jet - Upgraded 1994 50 HP motor & exhaust.

1986 JS 550 - Engine built. Working on fiberglass!

1976 JS 400 - Pretty much just a shell. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules