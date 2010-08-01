pxctoday

  Today, 11:31 AM #1
    airbats801
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    oregon
    Age
    36
    Posts
    56

    big guy on a stand up. Should I just sell my js550?

    I went on a wave runner buying spree last year, ended up picking up a 87 js550, that ran, but needed a little love. I never really messed with it, I decided I would reseal the crank case as I heard it was a common issue, well, I'm getting ready to do that for this summer season, but im thinking im wasting time, if it ant get my 6'3 265lbs half out of shape *** out of the water. I have ridden a sj 700 and it had plenty of go, although looking back I needed to stand forward more.

    Will this old kawi get my butt out of the water, or should I just sell and get something newer
    91 wave runner lx protec head, flame arrestor, full pipe, stainless impeller, intake grate
    93 vxr
    95 wave runner 3 650
    95 wave venture 700
    88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.
    soon to be 91 sj
  Today, 11:39 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    PWCToday Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    366

    Re: big guy on a stand up. Should I just sell my js550?

    I'm 6-4 235 and can ride a 550 thats moded with ( key part ) , 440 pump set up , still with a stock 530A power jet PP engine , but would rather ride my SXR
