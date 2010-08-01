Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: big guy on a stand up. Should I just sell my js550? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location oregon Age 36 Posts 56 big guy on a stand up. Should I just sell my js550? I went on a wave runner buying spree last year, ended up picking up a 87 js550, that ran, but needed a little love. I never really messed with it, I decided I would reseal the crank case as I heard it was a common issue, well, I'm getting ready to do that for this summer season, but im thinking im wasting time, if it ant get my 6'3 265lbs half out of shape *** out of the water. I have ridden a sj 700 and it had plenty of go, although looking back I needed to stand forward more.



Will this old kawi get my butt out of the water, or should I just sell and get something newer

93 vxr

95 wave runner 3 650

95 wave venture 700

88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.

I'm 6-4 235 and can ride a 550 thats moded with ( key part ) , 440 pump set up , still with a stock 530A power jet PP engine , but would rather ride my SXR

