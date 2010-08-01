Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wave raider trim #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2014 Location Abeville Age 30 Posts 11 Wave raider trim I have a wave raider trim set up. The trim ring has the rubber on it but it is falling apart. Will the broken rubber cause any issues as far as performance goes? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,141 Re: Wave raider trim The rubber helps direct flow into the steering nozzle. I've not ridden one with it missing but you might not even notice it. If you feel like steering is off a bit OR it starts spraying out beside the steering nozzle instead of through it then I would suggest finding a replacement. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

