pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:01 AM #1
    dwb_style
    dwb_style is offline
    PWCToday Newbie dwb_style's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Location
    Abeville
    Age
    30
    Posts
    11

    Wave raider trim

    I have a wave raider trim set up. The trim ring has the rubber on it but it is falling apart. Will the broken rubber cause any issues as far as performance goes?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:54 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,141

    Re: Wave raider trim

    The rubber helps direct flow into the steering nozzle. I've not ridden one with it missing but you might not even notice it. If you feel like steering is off a bit OR it starts spraying out beside the steering nozzle instead of through it then I would suggest finding a replacement.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. cman

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 