Wave raider trim
I have a wave raider trim set up. The trim ring has the rubber on it but it is falling apart. Will the broken rubber cause any issues as far as performance goes?
The rubber helps direct flow into the steering nozzle. I've not ridden one with it missing but you might not even notice it. If you feel like steering is off a bit OR it starts spraying out beside the steering nozzle instead of through it then I would suggest finding a replacement.
