  Today, 08:02 AM #1
    rider77
    Don't buy cheap batteries

    Alright, this problem is my own fault but I figured I'd warn others from being dumb and cheap like me.
    I bought a battery for the ski last July at Wally World. Payed almost $80. Battery was kept on my CTek tender and kept in a heated garage over the winter.
    That battery is already dead
    Took it back and they said sorry it's only covered under warranty for 90 days.
    Dont be cheap like me. Go spend $20 more and get a battery that actually lasts.
    Eight months for a battery is ridiculous.
    According to the reviews I've read online many of Wallys batteries do this. I should've read the damn reviews BEFORE I bought anything.
    2004 F12X
  Today, 08:08 AM #2
    gabagool984
    Re: Don't buy cheap batteries

    Odyssey for the win!


  Today, 08:10 AM #3
    john zigler
    Re: Don't buy cheap batteries

    I have a customers ski in the shop here for service, (Yamaha Blaster1) has a Walmart battery in it. It was dead, it took a charge, and tested good. It will NOT start the ski. My old, used shop battery (Yuasa) starts his ski fine. All else checks good, starter draw test, voltage out put, etc.

    From my personal experience, we now only sell, and use genuine Yuasa brand batteries. They are expensive, but IMO well worth it.

    Another story, I also have another customers ski here, 2004 SXR WITH the ORIGINAL Yuasa battery in it, still going strong. I personally know this ski, and know for a fact the battery is original.
  Today, 08:15 AM #4
    scottw090
    Re: Don't buy cheap batteries

    80 bucks is not even a cheap battery!


    https://www.amazon.com/Yuasa-YUAM2S6.../dp/B000H7CJAK
  Today, 08:37 AM #5
    rider77
    Re: Don't buy cheap batteries

    Quote Originally Posted by john zigler View Post
    I have a customers ski in the shop here for service, (Yamaha Blaster1) has a Walmart battery in it. It was dead, it took a charge, and tested good. It will NOT start the ski. My old, used shop battery (Yuasa) starts his ski fine. All else checks good, starter draw test, voltage out put, etc.

    From my personal experience, we now only sell, and use genuine Yuasa brand batteries. They are expensive, but IMO well worth it.

    Another story, I also have another customers ski here, 2004 SXR WITH the ORIGINAL Yuasa battery in it, still going strong. I personally know this ski, and know for a fact the battery is original.
    This is exactly how my battery died. Took and held a charge. CTek reported no issues. But it would not even try to crank the engine over.
    2004 F12X
  Today, 08:51 AM #6
    hyosung
    Re: Don't buy cheap batteries

    and a free plug for useless batteries , ''all batteries for the most part are built the same ,even some of the cheapo ones are made by the same manufactures as deca etc, learn how to store and charge a battery before you start pointing fingers and posting crap , i have cheap $40au china AGM battery that i bought ages ago and it is still holding up better than the $180 deca POS that died and was unable to be revisited because of a shorting alarm system on my bike ....many on the forum also use cheap batteries without issues ""do we need a poll to prove the point ""
