Dealing with exhaust manifold mismatch on a 'limited' cylinder
What is the limited class approach to dealing with exhaust manifold and exhaust port mismatch? My SXR cylinder is 40mm and the dry pipe manifold is 43.5mm. I was thinking of welding a bead in the manifold to make some nice ramps for a smooth transition. Is it even worth it? For now I am going to avoid messing with the cylinder.
Re: Dealing with exhaust manifold mismatch on a 'limited' cylinder
The approach is to leave it alone the rules are pretty clear no modifications no machining.
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Re: Dealing with exhaust manifold mismatch on a 'limited' cylinder
Well that's a bummer. I figured you could alter an aftermarket piece of equipment.
Re: Dealing with exhaust manifold mismatch on a 'limited' cylinder
Actually I just checked the IJSBA rule book and section 11.3.7 states that the exhaust manifold may be altered. 11.3.5 says no internal mods so that's a bit confusing.Screenshot_20170413-205047.jpg
