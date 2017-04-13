pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:44 PM #1
    Supdood
    Supdood is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    77

    Dealing with exhaust manifold mismatch on a 'limited' cylinder

    What is the limited class approach to dealing with exhaust manifold and exhaust port mismatch? My SXR cylinder is 40mm and the dry pipe manifold is 43.5mm. I was thinking of welding a bead in the manifold to make some nice ramps for a smooth transition. Is it even worth it? For now I am going to avoid messing with the cylinder.
  Yesterday, 11:32 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,806

    Re: Dealing with exhaust manifold mismatch on a 'limited' cylinder

    The approach is to leave it alone the rules are pretty clear no modifications no machining.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
  Yesterday, 11:41 PM #3
    Supdood
    Supdood is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    77

    Re: Dealing with exhaust manifold mismatch on a 'limited' cylinder

    Well that's a bummer. I figured you could alter an aftermarket piece of equipment.
  Yesterday, 11:48 PM #4
    Supdood
    Supdood is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    77

    Re: Dealing with exhaust manifold mismatch on a 'limited' cylinder

    Actually I just checked the IJSBA rule book and section 11.3.7 states that the exhaust manifold may be altered. 11.3.5 says no internal mods so that's a bit confusing.Screenshot_20170413-205047.jpg
