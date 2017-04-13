Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Dealing with exhaust manifold mismatch on a 'limited' cylinder #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 77 Dealing with exhaust manifold mismatch on a 'limited' cylinder What is the limited class approach to dealing with exhaust manifold and exhaust port mismatch? My SXR cylinder is 40mm and the dry pipe manifold is 43.5mm. I was thinking of welding a bead in the manifold to make some nice ramps for a smooth transition. Is it even worth it? For now I am going to avoid messing with the cylinder. #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,806 Re: Dealing with exhaust manifold mismatch on a 'limited' cylinder The approach is to leave it alone the rules are pretty clear no modifications no machining. .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 77 Re: Dealing with exhaust manifold mismatch on a 'limited' cylinder Well that's a bummer. I figured you could alter an aftermarket piece of equipment. #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 77 Re: Dealing with exhaust manifold mismatch on a 'limited' cylinder Actually I just checked the IJSBA rule book and section 11.3.7 states that the exhaust manifold may be altered. 11.3.5 says no internal mods so that's a bit confusing.Screenshot_20170413-205047.jpg Last edited by Supdood; Yesterday at 11:51 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

