"$25.00 shipped sale"
Each part is $25.00 shipped
- 440/550 bedplate
- Vilder F/A
- set of 4 motor mounts
- stock 28mm 650 carb setup
- jetpower exhaust manifold
- mikuni 440/550 38mm carb w/ manifold
- stock 650 intake grate (make offer)
