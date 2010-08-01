|
|
-
Kawasaki X2 750 Pipe (Factory, Coffmans, C4, a mix?)
Looking for a pipe setup for my 750 X2.
650 manifold, superjet B pipe, Waveblaster chamber?
westcoast manifold, kawasaki headpipe, superjet limited chamber?
modded complete Factory Pipe 750 SXI build?
westcoast manifold, factory head pipe and C4 chamber?
Coffman's?
750 engine arrives tomorrow. Itchin for a pipe for it.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules