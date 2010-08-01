Looking for a pipe setup for my 750 X2.

650 manifold, superjet B pipe, Waveblaster chamber?

westcoast manifold, kawasaki headpipe, superjet limited chamber?

modded complete Factory Pipe 750 SXI build?

westcoast manifold, factory head pipe and C4 chamber?

Coffman's?


750 engine arrives tomorrow. Itchin for a pipe for it.