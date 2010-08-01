|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Fuel Selection knob broken
Hello,
I am new to the forum and I have an issue I was hoping to get some insight on. I have a 91 SX 650 that has a broken fuel selector knob. Does any one have any tips or step by step guide to installing a new one. I am not the most gear savvy so pictures are a big help.
Thanks,
