  Today, 04:43 PM #1
    kyler86
    Question jet ski paint or gel coat?

    Hello everyone. I bought a 94 waverunner 3 gp a little over a year ago for $300. Fixed it up and got it running pretty good. However the hull is purple... not my choice of color.. how do i change it???


    Kyle
  Today, 04:50 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: jet ski paint or gel coat?

    You can sand it down, epoxy primer, then paint if you like.
  Today, 04:54 PM #3
    kyler86
    Re: jet ski paint or gel coat?

    Awesome thank you, do you have any recommendations as far as paint or epoxy primer?
