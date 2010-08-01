Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: jet ski paint or gel coat? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location lexington park md Age 30 Posts 24 jet ski paint or gel coat? Hello everyone. I bought a 94 waverunner 3 gp a little over a year ago for $300. Fixed it up and got it running pretty good. However the hull is purple... not my choice of color.. how do i change it???





Kyle #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,138 Re: jet ski paint or gel coat? You can sand it down, epoxy primer, then paint if you like. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location lexington park md Age 30 Posts 24 Re: jet ski paint or gel coat? Awesome thank you, do you have any recommendations as far as paint or epoxy primer? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules