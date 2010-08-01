|
|
-
jet ski paint or gel coat?
Hello everyone. I bought a 94 waverunner 3 gp a little over a year ago for $300. Fixed it up and got it running pretty good. However the hull is purple... not my choice of color.. how do i change it???
Kyle
-
Re: jet ski paint or gel coat?
You can sand it down, epoxy primer, then paint if you like.
-
Re: jet ski paint or gel coat?
Awesome thank you, do you have any recommendations as far as paint or epoxy primer?
