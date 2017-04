Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory Pipe Type 4 Superjet exhaust #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,689 Blog Entries 1 Factory Pipe Type 4 Superjet exhaust 575$ and I will cover half the shipping.



I bought this to use in my freestyle ski as a poor mans rrp pipe. Manifold is tapped for a sprayer and currently plugged. You can run it as a wet or dry. Water jacket passes a 2psi leak down. It has your typical bumps, bruises and wear marks. Comes with lord mounts if/when I find them.



Instructions: http://www.factorypipe.com/media/instructions/yamaha/701sj04.pdf















