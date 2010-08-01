Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What Electronics to Run? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Missouri Age 30 Posts 46 What Electronics to Run? So my question is what electronics would you recommend to run for the following setup. Keep in mind this is a ground up build so current sitting at 0 electronics.



-x4 hull

-951 motor, miller head, performance reeds & spacers, white pipe, stock carbs



Gauges - VTS, multifunction

non sea-doo gages>koso egt & tiny tach/rpm



I plan to use the stock 96 electronic VTS unless a hydraulic setup pops up that has sufficient travel. This isn't going to be a competition race boat so keeping the electronic vts seems sufficient.



My question comes down to

-run 96 xp MPEM w/MSD enhancer for ease of installation



-run MSD enhancer by itself as stand alone "From what I understand everything will work with this setup I would just not have a programmable key, any key would start the ski"



-run 98+xpl electronics and send mpem in for a tune "Not sure on this cost or availability"



-can any other model year MPEM's be altered for the 951 setup?



Basically starting from scratch with a hull what is the best method to run a 951 w/some tunability options bang for the buck. I know there are 100 ways to skin a cat but what I dont know is the pro's and con's to each setup.



The obvious con to msd enhancer is dealing with dip switches and knowing how to set it up and tune it myself once running. The pro is the msd enhancer could be setup as standalone thus saving the cost of buying an mpem entirely.



The easiest solution seems to be sending the mpem out for a tune based on the motor mods however off hand I am not sure what model/year mpem's can be tweaked this way, recommended tuners or pricing on such.



Thanks for your time and information! Last edited by digital sol; Today at 11:16 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules