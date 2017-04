Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Weber 750 MPE Rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 42 Weber 750 MPE Rebuild Looking to rebuild a Weber 750 MPE Marine Engine open loop normal aspirated. I'm trying to find a service manual for it to get all the torque specs and such. Anybody know where I can get one? The service manuals i have found all seem to be incomplete.



Any help, in any way is always appreciated.



Thanks

