What happened to nynja???
Hi, I was trying to look for aftermarket parts at www.nynjapwc.com, but it just redirects me to some google ads. Anyone have an idea what happened?
Re: What happened to nynja???
Like a sparkler they started out with a flash but fizzled out in the end.
