Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js 550 high compression head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location houston Age 22 Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 Js 550 high compression head





Does anyone know where I can find a high compression head for a 1984 js 550. I was specifically looking for a mariner but I'm open for what ever y'all know of. Thanks! #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 29 Posts 389 Blog Entries 1 Re: Js 550 high compression head Originally Posted by 2strokefiend Originally Posted by





Does anyone know where I can find a high compression head for a 1984 js 550. I was specifically looking for a mariner but I'm open for what ever y'all know of. Thanks!

Also, you can post a want ad in the 'wanted' classified's section and see what comes up or scope out eBay. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules