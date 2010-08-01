Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Uh Oh, I think I blew it #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2008 Location San fran bay area, ca Age 36 Posts 1,181 Uh Oh, I think I blew it I was running rear exhaust when i tapped the Pipe through the Hull I Cut the stock bilge line which i was gonna use as a second cooling line. I'm worried I damaged the stock cooling line too. i put my finger on the end of the line put a long hose on and blew air though it and it seemed like it was air tight. I though the rear exhaust would be a simple mod. it turned out to be a pain in my arse! SO the Question is How the Heck can i fix the issue i cause with copping 1 line and possible damage to the other?



Even better yet there some one local in the bay area near say Pittsberg, Antioch, Concord, Walnut Creek area that has experiance in this matter? Last edited by stixx925; Today at 12:53 AM . 90' 550SX "Shaved head, .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, SBN 44, Kerker exhaust, Mariner waterbox, WestCoast OS Gas Tank, extended ride plate,(440 pump) 16deg SS Skat imp."

WIP - 83' JS550 " .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, WestCoast: Head, rc520 reed cyl, 7 Ring Exhaust, Ext Ride plate, Ex Manifold, 2x Velocity stack, waterbox, Westcoast Dual 38 intake, Dual SBN 38s, 440 pump and a 16.5 degree SS Skat imp. Lightend flywheel"

97' Tigershark Monte Carlo 1000 fresh top end and runs finally! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bilbo250 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules