In my previous post I left off with with complete tear down of my 85 js550. I had block sanded, primed and shot with a 2 stage urethane paint. I cleared my Kawasaki decals into the paint. IMG_5948.JPGAttachment 521711
The ski bar I painted sublime green and I added quite a bit of gold flake to it. Attachment 521710
Paint is now complete and it was time to get the engine ready. The cylinder that came in the ski when I bought it had already been bored 3 times so I had purchased a standard bore cylinder and had it machined .50 over. I purchased the complete weisco kit and was very happy with it. The head had been milled and I powder coated it as well as many other parts silver vein. IMG_5781.JPG IMG_5853.JPG IMG_5855.JPG
Many of the parts that came with the ski were used after being rebuilt. The ski had a west coast exhaust, mariner intake, bn 44mm mukuni carb, west coast manifold, super trap water box, and more. These parts had been cleaned, repainted and polished. IMG_5517.JPGIMG_5518.JPG IMG_5863.JPGIMG_5689.JPG
The motor was ready to go in but I needed to finish pump assembly and get the hull completed. After many many hours things were finally coming together. IMG_5967.JPG IMG_5975.JPG IMG_6097.JPG
Time for the motor! IMG_6124.JPG IMG_6126.JPG IMG_6079.JPG IMG_6191.JPGIMG_6192.JPGIMG_6053.JPGThe ski is pretty much complete. Waiting on the traction mat and a couple minor things but getting excited to break it in. I did install a flush kit and have had the opportunity to fire the ski up and run it a bit. It runs very good and the throttle is very snappy. I did a compression test and am getting 200 psi in both holes.