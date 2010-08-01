pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:22 AM #1
    Dnairn0055
    Dnairn0055 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Dnairn0055's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Westland, mi
    Posts
    11

    85 Kawasaki js550 build continued

    In my previous post I left off with with complete tear down of my 85 js550. I had block sanded, primed and shot with a 2 stage urethane paint. I cleared my Kawasaki decals into the paint.
    IMG_5948.JPG Attachment 521711
    The ski bar I painted sublime green and I added quite a bit of gold flake to it.
    Attachment 521710
    Paint is now complete and it was time to get the engine ready. The cylinder that came in the ski when I bought it had already been bored 3 times so I had purchased a standard bore cylinder and had it machined .50 over. I purchased the complete weisco kit and was very happy with it. The head had been milled and I powder coated it as well as many other parts silver vein.
    IMG_5781.JPG
    IMG_5853.JPG
    IMG_5855.JPG
    Many of the parts that came with the ski were used after being rebuilt. The ski had a west coast exhaust, mariner intake, bn 44mm mukuni carb, west coast manifold, super trap water box, and more. These parts had been cleaned, repainted and polished.
    IMG_5517.JPGIMG_5518.JPG
    IMG_5863.JPGIMG_5689.JPG
    The motor was ready to go in but I needed to finish pump assembly and get the hull completed. After many many hours things were finally coming together.
    IMG_5967.JPG
    IMG_5975.JPG
    IMG_6097.JPG
    Time for the motor!
    IMG_6124.JPG
    IMG_6126.JPG
    IMG_6079.JPG
    IMG_6191.JPGIMG_6192.JPGIMG_6053.JPGThe ski is pretty much complete. Waiting on the traction mat and a couple minor things but getting excited to break it in. I did install a flush kit and have had the opportunity to fire the ski up and run it a bit. It runs very good and the throttle is very snappy. I did a compression test and am getting 200 psi in both holes.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Attached Files Attached Files
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 