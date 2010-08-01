Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 85 Kawasaki js550 build continued #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Westland, mi Posts 11 85 Kawasaki js550 build continued In my previous post I left off with with complete tear down of my 85 js550. I had block sanded, primed and shot with a 2 stage urethane paint. I cleared my Kawasaki decals into the paint.

The ski bar I painted sublime green and I added quite a bit of gold flake to it.

Paint is now complete and it was time to get the engine ready. The cylinder that came in the ski when I bought it had already been bored 3 times so I had purchased a standard bore cylinder and had it machined .50 over. I purchased the complete weisco kit and was very happy with it. The head had been milled and I powder coated it as well as many other parts silver vein.

Many of the parts that came with the ski were used after being rebuilt. The ski had a west coast exhaust, mariner intake, bn 44mm mukuni carb, west coast manifold, super trap water box, and more. These parts had been cleaned, repainted and polished.

The motor was ready to go in but I needed to finish pump assembly and get the hull completed. After many many hours things were finally coming together.

Time for the motor!

The ski is pretty much complete. Waiting on the traction mat and a couple minor things but getting excited to break it in. I did install a flush kit and have had the opportunity to fire the ski up and run it a bit. It runs very good and the throttle is very snappy. I did a compression test and am getting 200 psi in both holes.

