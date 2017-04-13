pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 11:54 PM #1
    Steprichards
    Steprichards is offline
    PWCToday Regular Steprichards's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2014
    Location
    Louisiana
    Posts
    117

    750sx handpole bracket bolt

    Anyone have the following bolt they would like to sell?




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:28 AM #2
    SBrider
    SBrider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,977
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: 750sx handpole bracket bolt

    yes .. i also have the mounting holster
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:30 AM #3
    Steprichards
    Steprichards is offline
    PWCToday Regular Steprichards's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2014
    Location
    Louisiana
    Posts
    117

    Re: 750sx handpole bracket bolt

    I just need the bolt. Text me 985-640-5739


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 