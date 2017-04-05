|
Rolco Heavy Duty 2 Jet Ski Trailer
Trailer is 18ft long, rear crossrail to coupler, and is 11ft from rear of bunks, to fully extended bow stop. Bow stops are adjustable, front to back, and up & down. It's 96" wide overall, with 85" between fenders. Actual bed is 15' long. Constructed with 2"x4" box tubing. Has a listed gross weight, with 13" wheels, of 2700lb, but it now has 14" wheels and tires. It has a torsion axle, and aluminum step plate in front, and behind the fenders. Also has LED tail lights. New wood, and carpet on bunks. New carpet on center walk. Clear title. Asking $1750. May consider single ski trailers as part trade.
20170405_140210_resized.jpg 20170405_140225_resized.jpg20170405_140231_resized.jpg20170405_140236_resized.jpg20170405_140251_resized.jpg20170405_140308_resized.jpg20170405_140321_resized.jpg20170405_140337_resized.jpg20170405_140350_resized.jpg
