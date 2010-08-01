Hello All,

I am looking to buy a new throttle cable for my 1988 and 1989 650sx. I have an SBN 44 carb with a throttle cable bracket mounted to the carb.

I am wondering if I can use this cable:
http://www.shopsbt.com/jetski/kawasa...1-1991-93.html

instead of having to buy this cable:
http://www.shopsbt.com/jetski/kawasa...706-87-90.html

Due to not having the stock setup I am hoping I can use the cheaper of the 2 throttle cables even thought the years of my ski's are showing I need the more expensive one. Looks like the difference is on the carb end and not the handlebar end. Hopefully that is actually the case.


Thanks,

Travis