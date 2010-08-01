Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx throttle cable #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Arizona Posts 22 650sx throttle cable Hello All,



I am looking to buy a new throttle cable for my 1988 and 1989 650sx. I have an SBN 44 carb with a throttle cable bracket mounted to the carb.



I am wondering if I can use this cable:

http://www.shopsbt.com/jetski/kawasa...1-1991-93.html



instead of having to buy this cable:

http://www.shopsbt.com/jetski/kawasa...706-87-90.html



Due to not having the stock setup I am hoping I can use the cheaper of the 2 throttle cables even thought the years of my ski's are showing I need the more expensive one. Looks like the difference is on the carb end and not the handlebar end. Hopefully that is actually the case.





Thanks,



Travis Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules