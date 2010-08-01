|
|
-
650sx throttle cable
Hello All,
I am looking to buy a new throttle cable for my 1988 and 1989 650sx. I have an SBN 44 carb with a throttle cable bracket mounted to the carb.
I am wondering if I can use this cable:
http://www.shopsbt.com/jetski/kawasa...1-1991-93.html
instead of having to buy this cable:
http://www.shopsbt.com/jetski/kawasa...706-87-90.html
Due to not having the stock setup I am hoping I can use the cheaper of the 2 throttle cables even thought the years of my ski's are showing I need the more expensive one. Looks like the difference is on the carb end and not the handlebar end. Hopefully that is actually the case.
Thanks,
Travis
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules