Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: How to tell the difference between a Yamaha 650 and 701? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Tampa, FL Age 28 Posts 2 How to tell the difference between a Yamaha 650 and 701? I picked up a 1996 Waverunner and from the research I've done they either came with a 650 or 701. I've tried searching for ways to tell what motor is what but keep getting results for what parts can swap over. I just need to know what motor is in this thing first before anything else. Is there an easy way to tell the difference between a 650 and 701? Sorry for a beginner question, but I really did try searching before posting.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location United States Age 43 Posts 9 Re: How to tell the difference between a Yamaha 650 and 701? I have a 95 waverunner 3. Model number inside the engine compartment is WRA650 which corresponds to the 650cc. Does yours still have the model number inside? Is it a waverunner 3 go?



Sent from my XT1254 using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location United States Age 43 Posts 9 Re: How to tell the difference between a Yamaha 650 and 701? Waverunner 3 gp



Sent from my XT1254 using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Tampa, FL Age 28 Posts 2 Re: How to tell the difference between a Yamaha 650 and 701? I'll have to check tomorrow, I think I have it figured out though. Comparing pictures from SBT I'm pretty sure I have a 650 motor as the 701 has two holes over one exhaust port and the 650 has two holes over both exhaust ports. It makes sense if you compare the exhaust side of the motors side by side. Now I know the 650's are 6m6 and the 701's are 61x or 62T but is that stamped anywhere on the motor? #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location SE CT Posts 7,821 Re: How to tell the difference between a Yamaha 650 and 701? Casting marks on cylinder. R.I.P. Super Sic R.I.P. Super Sic #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location United States Age 43 Posts 9 Re: How to tell the difference between a Yamaha 650 and 701? Either way great engines. Maynot go fast but it's better than being broke down on the dock



