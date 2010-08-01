|
|
-
Jetting help
I am rebuilding a 99 GSX 951. Mods are ADA head 50cc domes, Rhinaldi reeds and spacers (thanks Wayniac), White pipe(thanks Matt), Bored to 89.5mm (Full Bore). Carbs stock,crank stock new OEM, stock impeller/pump. I am going to keep the accelerator pump. If I forgot something let me know. Need help on what size jets to use. Carbs rebuilt (Mikuni parts), new lines and tank and selector flushed. Thanks Mike
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules