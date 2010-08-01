I am rebuilding a 99 GSX 951. Mods are ADA head 50cc domes, Rhinaldi reeds and spacers (thanks Wayniac), White pipe(thanks Matt), Bored to 89.5mm (Full Bore). Carbs stock,crank stock new OEM, stock impeller/pump. I am going to keep the accelerator pump. If I forgot something let me know. Need help on what size jets to use. Carbs rebuilt (Mikuni parts), new lines and tank and selector flushed. Thanks Mike