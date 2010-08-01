|
|
what gram springs
what gram springs are in 38 I carbs??80???
Re: what gram springs
There is no 38 I carbs
What ski/motor ??
Re: what gram springs
Go 95s if all stock.
They are called 40 I but you are right the lower bore is 38 on the 720 carbs.
