Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: what gram springs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location new york Age 37 Posts 8 what gram springs what gram springs are in 38 I carbs??80??? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,395 Re: what gram springs There is no 38 I carbs



What ski/motor ?? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location new york Age 37 Posts 8 Re: what gram springs 96 hx 720 motor #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,395 Re: what gram springs Go 95s if all stock.



They are called 40 I but you are right the lower bore is 38 on the 720 carbs.

