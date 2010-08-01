pxctoday

  1. Today, 05:07 PM #1
    what gram springs

    what gram springs are in 38 I carbs??80???
  2. Today, 06:03 PM #2
    Re: what gram springs

    There is no 38 I carbs

    What ski/motor ??
  3. Today, 06:05 PM #3
    Re: what gram springs

    96 hx 720 motor
  4. Today, 06:49 PM #4
    Re: what gram springs

    Go 95s if all stock.

    They are called 40 I but you are right the lower bore is 38 on the 720 carbs.
