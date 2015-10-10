Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Jet Blast 2017 June 1-4 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 48 Posts 8,399 Blog Entries 5 Jet Blast 2017 June 1-4 Less than 2 months to go until Jet Blast 2017. Space is limited, but there is some space left, so if you are interested in attending, send me an e-mail to psucharski@tds.net soon. Snoozing = losing. E-mail only, please, don't private message me here, as I don't check it very often.



Quick summary: I've always worked hard to get everyone the best freeride deal for their dollar with every event I have organized. Seriously, Jet Blast just raised the bar a bunch in that regard. I can't imagine finding a better freeride deal on the planet. For $55/person, it covers all your camping fees, all your firewood, all your use of the boat launch and beach, AND, get this, it includes your entry into the Campfire Poker Run, to win the prizes = this means there are NO raffle tickets to buy. We will be awarding prizes from Jet-Lift (our title sponsor), Klotz Lube MN, Blowsion, Skat-Trak, Robo-Tow, Rhaas Products, Z-Force Motorsports, Westside Powersports, JetRenu, Liquid Militia, and maybe, just maybe, yet another (that would be number SIX, if you're counting) complete jet ski supplied by Fox River PWC (yours truly ). I know I said the 5th prize ski I gave away in 2016 would be my last, but what can I say? I enjoy giving skis away, and we've consistently been lucky at finding very worthy recipients, so the process continues...



The campground is 100% ours for the duration of the event. We basically own the campground, the beach, and the boat launch. Nice, clean bathrooms. Free showers. Electricity for everyone. Firewood included for everyone. Campsites well suited for tents and all types of campers. Lots of extra parking on site. But the best part, we are just a 3 minute walk to a very cool and quaint downtown district with several bars and restaurants.



I have already personally done several recon missions to our newest location over the past 18 months, and about 30 of us did a full 3-day trial run last August. If you thought the past Badgerland Jet Pilots freerides were fun, you ain't seen nothin' yet. Get ready for a blast at Jet Blast 2017, June 1-4, on Wisconsin's deepest lake, Green Lake, that also has a sandbar capable of holding about 1,000 boats - saw it with my own eyes last August. Incredible. Please allow me a day or two when replying to e-mails. Thanks all.



Oh, and yes, we will continue to support the CWCAC Food Pantry just as we have since day 1. Our 2017 donation will put us over the $20,000 total mark so far. If you're ever near the CWCAC HQ in the Dells, stop by and tell them you're a BJP. They'll be happy to give you the nickel tour. It's WAY more than a food pantry. They have programs galore where they help folks to help themselves by helping them acquire job skills, housing, employment, and more... They're not about keeping people on assistance indefinitely. They're about giving people what they need to regain their self-sufficiency. I've been there several times, including their 50th Anniversary celebration last August, and I've heard some amazing success stories firsthand. IMHO, helping them is a no-brainer...



Jet Blast Full Info.png



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 48 Posts 8,399 Blog Entries 5 Re: Jet Blast 2017 June 1-4 Here is a small sampling of the pictures I've taken during several recon missions. More available upon request via e-mail. Thanks.





campground_map_updated.jpg20151010_143635_resized.jpg20151010_143553_resized.jpg20151010_143841_resized.jpg20151010_143448_resized.jpg20151010_144154_resized_1.jpg20151010_144100_resized_1.jpg20151010_143938_resized_1.jpg20160807_085218_resized.jpg20151010_144105_resized_1.jpg



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 48 Posts 8,399 Blog Entries 5 Re: Jet Blast 2017 June 1-4 If you're bringing a group, the best way to make your reservation is to gather all your info and have one person e-mail me.



I'll basically just need to know the names and cell numbers of everyone in the group and how you plan to camp (tents - how many, RV - RV size, etc...), so I can best choose a campsite for you, since some sites are better for tents/RVs versus others. Then you'll be all set. Just arrive, grab your check-in stuff at my campsite (#27), go make camp, and enjoy.



Everyone is also welcome to stay late on Sunday and ride some more. Only rule is please pack up your campsite before riding on Sunday.



