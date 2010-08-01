Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Impeller question for a 550/650 conversion ski. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 405 Impeller question for a 550/650 conversion ski. It was suggested that I change the impeller in my pump swap conversion ski from a 14/17 to a 14/19 with the installation of a MSD Pro 2 total loss ignition system.



Ski details are in the signature below.



Wondering if re-pitching my Skat-trak 14/17 to a 14/19 will perform as well as a Solas 14/19?



Re-pitching 50.00, a new impeller 200.00.

Is it worth it?



Solas and skat will always perform different. I guess this would depend on your definition of "as well as"

Can you expand on different?



Skat and Solas numbers are just that, numbers. Most of the time they dont even reflect the actual pitch, just a relationship between other impellers they make. What you need to do is send the impeller out to impros, newmiller, watcon, or anyone else, have them measure it and tell you what it really is and see what they recommend. But going from a 14/17 to a 14/19 is a baby step that probably isnt worth the money. Also a little underpitched is a hell of a lot better than a little over.

