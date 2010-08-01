Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB, Westcoast aftermarket 650sx case. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 403 WTB, Westcoast aftermarket 650sx case. Anyone have one? If you ain't crashing, then you're not trying!!! Go buy a sitdown and retire!!!



'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, Top Loader Intake Grate, Skat 14-17, 650 Subplate. 54mph! #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,175 Re: WTB, Westcoast aftermarket 650sx case. Good luck, have never seen one for sale.

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion



Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here!

Nice 750 parts for sale! -

XiR factory pipe for sale! - -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion-95 750SXI-86 440 undergoing 750 conversionVictor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470834&p=4409426#post4409426 Nice 750 parts for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470967 XiR factory pipe for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=471033 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 3 guests) 2strokesmoke, bandit88, sportsfreak29 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules