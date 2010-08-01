|
Last fall I invested in a 97 kawi 750 zxi (big pin) with the intention of swapping the motor into my 650sx. I worked day and night from Friday to Sunday and finished the motor swap in one weekend. The new setup was running fine last fall, but I want every bit of power I can get. I wanna buy velocity stacks, new pipe, top end, and whatever else I need to go fast. Dose anyone know if I can use a coffmans pipe wit the 650 hull? Also any suggestions on what parts I should invest in? (PS I'm a freestyle guy so also any suggestions on shortened handle poles, trim nozzles, or any know how on cutting a few inches off the back would be great!)
