    1985 Kawasaki js550 build

    In fall of 2016 I purchased an 85 js550. The ski didn't run but after research I saw that it had many expensive parts and overall the ski was solid although needed lots of attention, At $250 bucks I went for it.
    IMG_5276.JPG
    I quickly discovered that the front piston had a seized ring and decided to rebuild the engine. At the time I knew very little about Kawasaki stand up jet skis but remember riding them growing up and loved it.
    IMG_5309.JPG

    IMG_5667.JPG
    IMG_5453.JPG
    IMG_5477.JPG

    I decided to do a complete tear down and rebuild of the ski.
    IMG_5501.JPG

    IMG_5756.JPG
    After many many hours of sanding and prep it was time to start paint. I started with expoxy primer after fixing some small blemishes including a small crack.
    IMG_5884.JPG
    IMG_5900.JPG
    IMG_5898.JPG
    IMG_5820.JPG
    IMG_5922.JPG
    IMG_5925.JPG
    After blocking, expoxy primer I moved to 2k primer.
    IMG_5920.JPG
    IMG_5919.JPG
    After blocking the ski a second time and more 2k primer I was ready to see the ultimate color(tuxedo black and lime green with gold flake). I decided to use a basecoat/clear coat system as my intention is to clear in decals.
    IMG_6020.JPG
    IMG_5980.JPG
    I had rebuilt the jet pump assembly and had a friend powder coat the ride plate, intake grate as well as many other parts. I chose to go with silver vein powder.
    IMG_5781.JPG
