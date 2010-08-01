Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1985 Kawasaki js550 build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Westland, mi Posts 10 1985 Kawasaki js550 build In fall of 2016 I purchased an 85 js550. The ski didn't run but after research I saw that it had many expensive parts and overall the ski was solid although needed lots of attention, At $250 bucks I went for it.

IMG_5276.JPG

I quickly discovered that the front piston had a seized ring and decided to rebuild the engine. At the time I knew very little about Kawasaki stand up jet skis but remember riding them growing up and loved it.

IMG_5309.JPG



IMG_5667.JPG

IMG_5453.JPG

IMG_5477.JPG



I decided to do a complete tear down and rebuild of the ski.

IMG_5501.JPG



IMG_5756.JPG

After many many hours of sanding and prep it was time to start paint. I started with expoxy primer after fixing some small blemishes including a small crack.

IMG_5884.JPG

IMG_5900.JPG

IMG_5898.JPG

IMG_5820.JPG

IMG_5922.JPG

IMG_5925.JPG

After blocking, expoxy primer I moved to 2k primer.

IMG_5920.JPG

IMG_5919.JPG

After blocking the ski a second time and more 2k primer I was ready to see the ultimate color(tuxedo black and lime green with gold flake). I decided to use a basecoat/clear coat system as my intention is to clear in decals.

IMG_6020.JPG

IMG_5980.JPG

I had rebuilt the jet pump assembly and had a friend powder coat the ride plate, intake grate as well as many other parts. I chose to go with silver vein powder.

IMG_5781.JPG

