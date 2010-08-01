In fall of 2016 I purchased an 85 js550. The ski didn't run but after research I saw that it had many expensive parts and overall the ski was solid although needed lots of attention, At $250 bucks I went for it. IMG_5276.JPG
I quickly discovered that the front piston had a seized ring and decided to rebuild the engine. At the time I knew very little about Kawasaki stand up jet skis but remember riding them growing up and loved it. IMG_5309.JPG
I decided to do a complete tear down and rebuild of the ski. IMG_5501.JPG
IMG_5756.JPG
After many many hours of sanding and prep it was time to start paint. I started with expoxy primer after fixing some small blemishes including a small crack. IMG_5884.JPG IMG_5900.JPG IMG_5898.JPG IMG_5820.JPG IMG_5922.JPG IMG_5925.JPG
After blocking, expoxy primer I moved to 2k primer. IMG_5920.JPG IMG_5919.JPG
After blocking the ski a second time and more 2k primer I was ready to see the ultimate color(tuxedo black and lime green with gold flake). I decided to use a basecoat/clear coat system as my intention is to clear in decals. IMG_6020.JPG IMG_5980.JPG
I had rebuilt the jet pump assembly and had a friend powder coat the ride plate, intake grate as well as many other parts. I chose to go with silver vein powder. IMG_5781.JPG