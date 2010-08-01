Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Will This Replace my JS440 Carb Boot? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Buffalo Age 21 Posts 19 Will This Replace my JS440 Carb Boot? Hello Everyone,



I am looking to replace a ripped carb boot on my JS440 and would like your impute. Would this be a suitable replacement? It is for a 38mm Mikuni carb and has two mounting holes.



http://www.snowparthub.com/07_105_01...PA5hoCfifw_wcB



Thank you,

Not sure, most snowmobiles run Mikuni VM carbs, which are different. The wall thickness maybe different leading to a differnt outer diameter. I know hot products sells one that will work for sure, I would go that route so there is no guessing.

