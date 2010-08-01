pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:49 PM #1
    Captain Mantis
    Captain Mantis is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    21
    Posts
    19

    Will This Replace my JS440 Carb Boot?

    Hello Everyone,

    I am looking to replace a ripped carb boot on my JS440 and would like your impute. Would this be a suitable replacement? It is for a 38mm Mikuni carb and has two mounting holes.

    http://www.snowparthub.com/07_105_01...PA5hoCfifw_wcB

    Thank you,
    Ryan
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:07 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    resident guru bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,174

    Re: Will This Replace my JS440 Carb Boot?

    Not sure, most snowmobiles run Mikuni VM carbs, which are different. The wall thickness maybe different leading to a differnt outer diameter. I know hot products sells one that will work for sure, I would go that route so there is no guessing.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion

    Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470834&p=4409426#post4409426
    Nice 750 parts for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470967
    XiR factory pipe for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=471033
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 