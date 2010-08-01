|
|
-
Will This Replace my JS440 Carb Boot?
Hello Everyone,
I am looking to replace a ripped carb boot on my JS440 and would like your impute. Would this be a suitable replacement? It is for a 38mm Mikuni carb and has two mounting holes.
http://www.snowparthub.com/07_105_01...PA5hoCfifw_wcB
Thank you,
Ryan
-
resident guru
Re: Will This Replace my JS440 Carb Boot?
Not sure, most snowmobiles run Mikuni VM carbs, which are different. The wall thickness maybe different leading to a differnt outer diameter. I know hot products sells one that will work for sure, I would go that route so there is no guessing.
