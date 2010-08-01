pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:49 PM #1
    Soundturneddown
    Soundturneddown is offline
    PWCToday Regular Soundturneddown's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    Ohio
    Age
    35
    Posts
    103

    Superjet taking in water?

    I have a 96 superjet, whenever I have it in the water the inside starts filling up. I don't see anything coming in near the shaft. If I tow the ski at all its almost completely full by the time I move 100 yards. I'm a little puzzled. I installed a bilge pump , but I'm looking to keep the inside as dry as possible. Any suggestions?
    Last edited by Soundturneddown; Today at 08:50 PM. Reason: Misspelled words
    95 spx
    06 vx deluxe
    95 SXi
    96 Sj
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 