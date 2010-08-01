|
Superjet taking in water?
I have a 96 superjet, whenever I have it in the water the inside starts filling up. I don't see anything coming in near the shaft. If I tow the ski at all its almost completely full by the time I move 100 yards. I'm a little puzzled. I installed a bilge pump , but I'm looking to keep the inside as dry as possible. Any suggestions?
