Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet taking in water? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2008 Location Ohio Age 35 Posts 103 Superjet taking in water? I have a 96 superjet, whenever I have it in the water the inside starts filling up. I don't see anything coming in near the shaft. If I tow the ski at all its almost completely full by the time I move 100 yards. I'm a little puzzled. I installed a bilge pump , but I'm looking to keep the inside as dry as possible. Any suggestions? Last edited by Soundturneddown; Today at 08:50 PM . Reason: Misspelled words

06 vx deluxe

95 SXi

96 Sj

