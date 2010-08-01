Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB and OPINIONS on js300 grates (Performance) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2013 Location Kentucky Posts 34 WTB and OPINIONS on js300 grates (Performance) Looks like my last upgrade to the js300 will be a performance grate. I do have westcoast scoop but was looking to try out something more along the lines of the jet dynamics or aquavein. Good or bad idea? Am I better off just sporting what ive got?! Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,155 Re: WTB and OPINIONS on js300 grates (Performance) Stick with a open 2 bar for that ski, John zigler has brand new jetlyne grates for a great price, little different style

