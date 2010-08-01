|
WTB and OPINIONS on js300 grates (Performance)
Looks like my last upgrade to the js300 will be a performance grate. I do have westcoast scoop but was looking to try out something more along the lines of the jet dynamics or aquavein. Good or bad idea? Am I better off just sporting what ive got?! Thanks
Re: WTB and OPINIONS on js300 grates (Performance)
Stick with a open 2 bar for that ski, John zigler has brand new jetlyne grates for a great price, little different style
