  Today, 08:43 PM
    scubasteeve
    Mar 2013
    Kentucky
    WTB and OPINIONS on js300 grates (Performance)

    Looks like my last upgrade to the js300 will be a performance grate. I do have westcoast scoop but was looking to try out something more along the lines of the jet dynamics or aquavein. Good or bad idea? Am I better off just sporting what ive got?! Thanks
  Today, 09:07 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Dec 2009
    Buffalo
    Re: WTB and OPINIONS on js300 grates (Performance)

    Stick with a open 2 bar for that ski, John zigler has brand new jetlyne grates for a great price, little different style

