  1. Today, 07:17 PM #1
    bendaggs
    Vxr and waveblaster parts interchangeable?

    Hi everyone, I was wondering if I could take a junky old vxr and use some of the parts like the whole pump drive and other parts in a bare waveblaster hull? If so what other parts? Thank you
  2. Today, 07:28 PM #2
    TDS
    Re: Vxr and waveblaster parts interchangeable?

    Mid shaft and driveshaft are different. How bare is this blaster?

  3. Today, 07:37 PM #3
    bendaggs
    Re: Vxr and waveblaster parts interchangeable?

    Quote Originally Posted by TDS
    Mid shaft and driveshaft are different. How bare is this blaster?

    Just hull and seat probably going to do a 1200 swap just curious if I could steal some stuff off of a vxr or some crappy old ski.
