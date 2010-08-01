|
Vxr and waveblaster parts interchangeable?
Hi everyone, I was wondering if I could take a junky old vxr and use some of the parts like the whole pump drive and other parts in a bare waveblaster hull? If so what other parts? Thank you
Re: Vxr and waveblaster parts interchangeable?
Mid shaft and driveshaft are different. How bare is this blaster?
Re: Vxr and waveblaster parts interchangeable?
Just hull and seat probably going to do a 1200 swap just curious if I could steal some stuff off of a vxr or some crappy old ski.
Last edited by bendaggs; Today at 07:44 PM.
