98' 951 15amp Fuse keeps blowing
Well I bench tested the starter and tested good, with both good 15amp fuses both front and rear, attach dess key, hit start and starts for 1 second then dies. After that no electric, no start, checking front fuse it's blown, put a good fuse in, try again starts for 1 second, dies, no electric again, front fuse good, this time rear fuse blown.
Forum Rules