750sp part out - 94 Kawasaki SS Ski went low on compression and it'll cost more to repair than I paid for the ski.



Pictures upon request.



Pm for details.



Ski is complete right now and will update the post when parts are sold.





Turns out it was an SBT motor 1.00 over.



Turns out it was an SBT motor 1.00 over.



Everything is really clean minus the pistons and cylinders. Will need a hone, worst case go another .25 over.



The pump/prop/reduction/steering, all NOT officially for sale yet. Possibly using for a 300sx/760 build. Haven't decided yet.



I don't have any set prices and I'm not trying to get rich off this part out. Offer me reasonable prices and pay the shipping, the part(s) shall be yours.









