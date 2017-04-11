pxctoday

  Today, 03:22 PM #1
    TaintlessEd
    750sp part out - 94 Kawasaki SS

    Ski went low on compression and it'll cost more to repair than I paid for the ski.

    Pictures upon request.

    Pm for details.

    Ski is complete right now and will update the post when parts are sold.


  Today, 04:04 PM #2
    TaintlessEd
    Re: 750sp part out - 94 Kawasaki SS



    Turns out it was an SBT motor 1.00 over.

    Everything is really clean minus the pistons and cylinders. Will need a hone, worst case go another .25 over.

    The pump/prop/reduction/steering, all NOT officially for sale yet. Possibly using for a 300sx/760 build. Haven't decided yet.

    I don't have any set prices and I'm not trying to get rich off this part out. Offer me reasonable prices and pay the shipping, the part(s) shall be yours.




