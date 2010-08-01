|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Want to block off oil injection
I want to block off my oil injection in my sj and 650sx. I'd rather premix the gas than run the risk of my oil pump failing and blowing up my motor. I know they have oil block off plates, but could I just have no oil in the oil tank and premix the gas? Or is it just worth it to buy the kit?
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Want to block off oil injection
It's a 10$ part. Just block it off
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Want to block off oil injection
That's what I was thinking, is there anything else I would need to do once I buy and install it.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules