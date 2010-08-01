pxctoday

  Today, 02:38 PM #1
    riverrider650
    riverrider650 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie riverrider650's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Mchenry
    Age
    24
    Posts
    3

    Want to block off oil injection

    I want to block off my oil injection in my sj and 650sx. I'd rather premix the gas than run the risk of my oil pump failing and blowing up my motor. I know they have oil block off plates, but could I just have no oil in the oil tank and premix the gas? Or is it just worth it to buy the kit?
  Today, 02:38 PM #2
    Pstroud38
    Pstroud38 is online now
    PWCToday Regular Pstroud38's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore California
    Age
    23
    Posts
    95

    Re: Want to block off oil injection

    It's a 10$ part. Just block it off


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 02:39 PM #3
    riverrider650
    riverrider650 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie riverrider650's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Mchenry
    Age
    24
    Posts
    3

    Re: Want to block off oil injection

    That's what I was thinking, is there anything else I would need to do once I buy and install it.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
