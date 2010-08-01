|
PWCToday Regular
550/750 Conversion SBN 44 Jetting
Just wondering what everyone is running as far as jetting. Stock 750 motor in a 550/750 conversion. Carb is a single SBN 44, thanks!
resident guru
Re: 550/750 Conversion SBN 44 Jetting
what 750 motor, pipe, and flame arrestor?
PWCToday Regular
Re: 550/750 Conversion SBN 44 Jetting
750 small pin motor, stock. Westcoast flame arrestor.. jetcraft resonator... and working on getting a Westcoast pipe (easier to find than a coffman or PJS at this point) and stock 750 electronics
