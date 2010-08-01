Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550/750 Conversion SBN 44 Jetting #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2011 Location Gardnerville Posts 54 550/750 Conversion SBN 44 Jetting Just wondering what everyone is running as far as jetting. Stock 750 motor in a 550/750 conversion. Carb is a single SBN 44, thanks! #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,170 Re: 550/750 Conversion SBN 44 Jetting what 750 motor, pipe, and flame arrestor?

750 small pin motor, stock. Westcoast flame arrestor.. jetcraft resonator... and working on getting a Westcoast pipe (easier to find than a coffman or PJS at this point) and stock 750 electronics Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 6 guests) Jetski61

