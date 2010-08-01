pxctoday

  Today, 01:26 PM #1
    Jake_Ferriera
    Jake_Ferriera is online now
    PWCToday Regular Jake_Ferriera's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2011
    Location
    Gardnerville
    Posts
    54

    550/750 Conversion SBN 44 Jetting

    Just wondering what everyone is running as far as jetting. Stock 750 motor in a 550/750 conversion. Carb is a single SBN 44, thanks!
  Today, 02:16 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    resident guru bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,170

    Re: 550/750 Conversion SBN 44 Jetting

    what 750 motor, pipe, and flame arrestor?
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion

    Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470834&p=4409426#post4409426
    Nice 750 parts for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470967
    XiR factory pipe for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=471033
  Today, 02:41 PM #3
    Jake_Ferriera
    Jake_Ferriera is online now
    PWCToday Regular Jake_Ferriera's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2011
    Location
    Gardnerville
    Posts
    54

    Re: 550/750 Conversion SBN 44 Jetting

    750 small pin motor, stock. Westcoast flame arrestor.. jetcraft resonator... and working on getting a Westcoast pipe (easier to find than a coffman or PJS at this point) and stock 750 electronics
