Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: js440 full circle crank #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2015 Location Michigan Age 18 Posts 100 js440 full circle crank Tore apart a js440 full circle crank to find I need new seals. What is the best way to get the coupler off? Also are the seals the same as every other 440/550? 1983 js440 stock



1986 js550 w/ Sbn44, kerker pipe, scoop intake grate, extended ride plate, 0 degree bars,

and pjs grips (DOESNT RUN AT THE MOMENT)!!!!!!



1991 550sx stock #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2015 Location Michigan Age 18 Posts 100 Re: js440 full circle crank IMG_1285.JPGIMG_1280.JPGIMG_1284.JPG Also noticed porting near the cylinder sleeves. What is the point of porting there? Last edited by Lake St. Clair Rider; Today at 11:05 AM . 1983 js440 stock



1986 js550 w/ Sbn44, kerker pipe, scoop intake grate, extended ride plate, 0 degree bars,

and pjs grips (DOESNT RUN AT THE MOMENT)!!!!!!



1991 550sx stock #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location MI Age 39 Posts 90 Re: js440 full circle crank Try this online manual for seal and coupler removal details. https://www.scribd.com/doc/112202436...i-JS440-Manual



There should be an additional rear seal housing (bolted onto the crank cases) on the old full circle, and you require specific crank seals. I think there are threads on here, where people remove that, have a search. It had been removed on my 440 full circle.



Be careful with pulling/pushing on the coupler bolt. Its and odd thread and not easy to find. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules