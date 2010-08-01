Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Is a Skat Trak 12 vein set back pump to much for a limited SXR? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 66 Is a Skat Trak 12 vein set back pump to much for a limited SXR? Setting up a limited SXR for myself and curious to know if I am going too far with the pump. I'm concerned that I might be better off with ported stock pump and a stuffer.



Factory Dry Pipe with msd water injection

TDR waterbox

TBM head with 30cc drop down domes (100 octane fuel)

.100" base gasket

MSD digital total loss

Boyeson/Full spec intake manifold and reed blocks

Novi 48's

Solas 14/23 repitched to 13.5/22.5



Any experience with a setup like this? #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,551 Re: Is a Skat Trak 12 vein set back pump to much for a limited SXR? forget about stock pump.skat is the only way to go! #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,333 Re: Is a Skat Trak 12 vein set back pump to much for a limited SXR? Locally I'm not sure it will matter because it generally isn't taken as seriously, but if you are going to be racing at wf I would advise you to reinstall the stock waterbox and use a .060 base gasket with .050 drop down domes. Total loss, aftermarket waterbox, and .100 gaskets are not legal for true limited class racing.



A good limited can pull a mag pump without issue. 140mm setback pumps are very common and some people use the 142mm pumps with good results, but the prop selection is a bit trickier on the 142mm pumps. For a 140 pump the solas you listed above would work. I'm going to say it will be a little short legged, and you could get away with running it as a 13/23.5 even. I ran that pitch dynafly and it was great.

I am not competing. Just building a good somewhat limited ski for fun. Thank you guys for the input! I feel like I can off my pump stuffer now.

That is a very pricey upgrade for a recreational ski .......

