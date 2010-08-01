pxctoday

  Today, 10:46 AM #1
    Supdood
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Is a Skat Trak 12 vein set back pump to much for a limited SXR?

    Setting up a limited SXR for myself and curious to know if I am going too far with the pump. I'm concerned that I might be better off with ported stock pump and a stuffer.

    Factory Dry Pipe with msd water injection
    TDR waterbox
    TBM head with 30cc drop down domes (100 octane fuel)
    .100" base gasket
    MSD digital total loss
    Boyeson/Full spec intake manifold and reed blocks
    Novi 48's
    Solas 14/23 repitched to 13.5/22.5

    Any experience with a setup like this?
  Today, 11:14 AM #2
    restosud
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Re: Is a Skat Trak 12 vein set back pump to much for a limited SXR?

    forget about stock pump.skat is the only way to go!
  Today, 11:14 AM #3
    cman
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Re: Is a Skat Trak 12 vein set back pump to much for a limited SXR?

    Locally I'm not sure it will matter because it generally isn't taken as seriously, but if you are going to be racing at wf I would advise you to reinstall the stock waterbox and use a .060 base gasket with .050 drop down domes. Total loss, aftermarket waterbox, and .100 gaskets are not legal for true limited class racing.

    A good limited can pull a mag pump without issue. 140mm setback pumps are very common and some people use the 142mm pumps with good results, but the prop selection is a bit trickier on the 142mm pumps. For a 140 pump the solas you listed above would work. I'm going to say it will be a little short legged, and you could get away with running it as a 13/23.5 even. I ran that pitch dynafly and it was great.
  Today, 11:27 AM #4
    Supdood
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Re: Is a Skat Trak 12 vein set back pump to much for a limited SXR?

    I am not competing. Just building a good somewhat limited ski for fun. Thank you guys for the input! I feel like I can off my pump stuffer now.
  Today, 01:45 PM #5
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Re: Is a Skat Trak 12 vein set back pump to much for a limited SXR?

    That is a very pricey upgrade for a recreational ski
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
