|
|
-
Is a Skat Trak 12 vein set back pump to much for a limited SXR?
Setting up a limited SXR for myself and curious to know if I am going too far with the pump. I'm concerned that I might be better off with ported stock pump and a stuffer.
Factory Dry Pipe with msd water injection
TDR waterbox
TBM head with 30cc drop down domes (100 octane fuel)
.100" base gasket
MSD digital total loss
Boyeson/Full spec intake manifold and reed blocks
Novi 48's
Solas 14/23 repitched to 13.5/22.5
Any experience with a setup like this?
-
Re: Is a Skat Trak 12 vein set back pump to much for a limited SXR?
forget about stock pump.skat is the only way to go!
-
Top Dog
Re: Is a Skat Trak 12 vein set back pump to much for a limited SXR?
Locally I'm not sure it will matter because it generally isn't taken as seriously, but if you are going to be racing at wf I would advise you to reinstall the stock waterbox and use a .060 base gasket with .050 drop down domes. Total loss, aftermarket waterbox, and .100 gaskets are not legal for true limited class racing.
A good limited can pull a mag pump without issue. 140mm setback pumps are very common and some people use the 142mm pumps with good results, but the prop selection is a bit trickier on the 142mm pumps. For a 140 pump the solas you listed above would work. I'm going to say it will be a little short legged, and you could get away with running it as a 13/23.5 even. I ran that pitch dynafly and it was great.
-
Re: Is a Skat Trak 12 vein set back pump to much for a limited SXR?
I am not competing. Just building a good somewhat limited ski for fun. Thank you guys for the input! I feel like I can off my pump stuffer now.
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Is a Skat Trak 12 vein set back pump to much for a limited SXR?
That is a very pricey upgrade for a recreational ski
.......
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules