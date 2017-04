Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pro-Tec 701 head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2007 Location west covina Age 34 Posts 33 Pro-Tec 701 head have what appears to be a pro-tec 701 head. I got this head in a box of parts from as part of a deal. I ride Kawi's so I am not positive about what this head is for. Please take close look at pictures to confirm it will work for you. 120 shipped.20170410_210134.jpg20170410_210157.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules